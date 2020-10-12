Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NYSE:DK opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 69.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,014 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.