Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Evolent Health Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolent Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

EVH opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

