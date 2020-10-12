Oppenheimer Weighs in on EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

EXAS opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.46. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

