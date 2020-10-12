Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon National in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in First Horizon National by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

