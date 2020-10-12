Brokers Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.