Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

