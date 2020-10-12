Focus Financial Partners Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

