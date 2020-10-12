Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,140,655 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 318.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 404,090 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

