Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOCS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.