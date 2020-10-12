Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Glu Mobile in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLUU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 52.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 124,579 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 87,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Glu Mobile by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

