Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Earnings History and Estimates for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Daimler Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Daimler Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Baader Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Covestro
Baader Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Covestro
UBS Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Vivendi
UBS Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Vivendi
UBS Group Reiterates “€8.80” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A.
UBS Group Reiterates “€8.80” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A.
Greenlane Rnwbl Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Haywood Securities
Greenlane Rnwbl Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Haywood Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report