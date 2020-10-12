Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.