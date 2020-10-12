Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.61 and a 200-day moving average of €36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of -172.69.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.