Baader Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.73 ($52.63).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.85. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.