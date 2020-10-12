UBS Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.74 ($34.99).

VIV stock opened at €25.00 ($29.41) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.14. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

