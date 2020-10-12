UBS Group Reiterates “€8.80” Price Target for UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.15 ($11.95).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

