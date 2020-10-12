Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Haywood Securities

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Rnwbl will post 0.0173333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

