Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.88 ($58.68).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €40.74 ($47.93) on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.67.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

