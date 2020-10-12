Canaccord Genuity Boosts Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Price Target to C$0.75

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FRO.UN stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.97.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

