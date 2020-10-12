Barclays Reiterates €2.60 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

