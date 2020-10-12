Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.11 ($2.48).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.