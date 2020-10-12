Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.09 ($91.87).

Shares of AIR opened at €66.78 ($78.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.47. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

