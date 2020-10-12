Haywood Securities Raises Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

