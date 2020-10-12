Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.64 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.53).

LON:TW opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.77. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TW. HSBC upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (down from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

