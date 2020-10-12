Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Lifted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

