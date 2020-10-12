Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for HollyFrontier Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

HFC opened at $20.87 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

