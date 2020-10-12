Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for HollyFrontier Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HFC)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

HFC opened at $20.87 on Monday. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Lifted by Analyst
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for HollyFrontier Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for HollyFrontier Corp Issued By Piper Sandler
HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report