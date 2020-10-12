HomeStreet, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMST. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HMST opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $675.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 402.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 1,868.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

