KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

HVT opened at $24.02 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 732.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 178,746 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 313.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.