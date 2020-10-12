Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.