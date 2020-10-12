Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

MED opened at $164.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

