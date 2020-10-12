Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

