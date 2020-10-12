Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Increased by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.22 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,730,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

