JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $101.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Increased by Analyst
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report