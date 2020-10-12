Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $43,805 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

