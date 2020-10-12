Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

