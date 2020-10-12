Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWBI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

