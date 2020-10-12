Brokers Set Expectations for Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

NYSE:ICE opened at $101.39 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.