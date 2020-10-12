Brokers Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,562,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 34,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 159,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

