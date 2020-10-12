Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $288,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.