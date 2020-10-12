Penn Virginia Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 106.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

