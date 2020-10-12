Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Perion Network Ltd Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

PERI stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Perion Network by 48.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.