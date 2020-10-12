Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Msci Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Msci in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $352.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.33. Msci has a 12-month low of $214.12 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

