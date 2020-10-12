Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.90). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.68) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.
SAVE stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.
