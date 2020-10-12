Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.90). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.68) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SAVE stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report