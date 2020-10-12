Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report