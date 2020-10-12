Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

