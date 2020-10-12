Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SHAK stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.71 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 165.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

