Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE STL opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 730,666 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 182.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 421,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.