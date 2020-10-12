Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the bank will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $84.66 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 149.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.