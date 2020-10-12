Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 425,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 342,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 329,331 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

