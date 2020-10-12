Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.00 million.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.