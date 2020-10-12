Whiting Petroleum Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE WLL opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 474,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

