B.Riley Securit Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

